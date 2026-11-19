Public school funding is expected to be a top priority for Wisconsin’s incoming Democratic trifecta as voter support for referenda appears to be declining, according to a new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum.

It showed Wisconsin voters approved 90 of 155 school referenda this year, the lowest passage rate since 2010.

Mark Sommerhauser, communications director for the forum, said even though voters are still approving the majority of school funding referenda, growing rejections could add urgency to a school funding debate expected ahead of the state's next budget.

"The approval rate for these referenda here in Wisconsin peaked around 2018, and seems to have been declining since that time," Sommerhouser observed.

More than 80% of this year's school referenda sought money for day-to-day operating costs rather than borrowing for new buildings or renovations, which was the largest request on record. The trend comes as Gov.-elect David Crowley and Democratic majorities in both legislative chambers prepare to take office in January, when they're likely to face questions about how districts will pay for growing costs.

Public school advocates have long argued Wisconsin's school funding formula is the underlying issue. It caps the amount districts can collect per student through local property taxes and general state aid. Supporters of the limits said they were designed to curb property tax increases and keep school spending in check, while giving taxpayers more predictability.

Sommerhouser noted the limits have not kept pace with inflation since 2009.

"The only other way that districts have to increase these revenue limits is to actually go to their voters through these ballot questions and ask them to do that," Sommerhouser pointed out.

Both Crowley and Democratic lawmakers campaigned on increasing school funding, specifically including public education support in their 2026 party platform. Sommerhouser expects the change in leadership to have a significant effect on the debate, though exactly how they plan to address the issue remains uncertain.

"The broadly shared expectation is that there is going to be some increase. We don't know exactly what form that's going to take because there's a lot of different ways that the lawmakers and the governor could go about that," Sommerhouser explained.

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction has now proposed roughly $2.8 billion in additional aid over the next two years, including changes to the funding formula, which would tie revenue increases to inflation. The proposal will be considered as the incoming administration and lawmakers develop the next budget.

