Wisconsin Supreme Court disallows absentee ballot drop boxes

WXPR | By Associated Press
Published July 8, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT
Voting Ballot Drop off Box
Pamela JG Au
/
Adobe Stock
According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, more than 40% of voters cast their ballots by mail in November 2020, up roughly 5% in the 2016 presidential election.

Wisconsin’s conservative-controlled Supreme Court has ruled that absentee ballot drop boxes may be placed only in election offices and that no one other than the voter can return a ballot in person.

The decision is a defeat for Democrats in the battleground state who decried Friday's ruling as making it harder to vote.

However, the court didn’t address whether anyone other than the voter can return his or her own ballot by mail.

That means that anyone could still collect multiple ballots for voters and, instead of putting them in a drop box, instead return them by mail.

Associated Press
