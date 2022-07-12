Governorship, Senate and Congressional seats, and local sheriff races among top races in August Primary election

Wisconsin is four weeks away from the August Primary.

This election will narrow the candidate field in several major races including those for Governor, Senate, and Congress.

Major statewide races for Republicans include narrowing the candidate who will challenge Tony Evers for Governor in November.

Rebecca Kleefisch, Timothy Ramthum, Adam Fischer, and Tim Michels will all appear on the ballot. Kevin Nicholson’s name will also appear on the ballot though he dropped out of the race last week.

Republicans will also vote for their choice for Lieutenant Governor.

Democrats will as well since current Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes is one of eight candidates to appear on the ballot for the Democrat candidates for U.S. Senate.

Also in that race is Alex Lasry, Kou Lee, Sarah Godlewski, Peter Peckarsky, Steven Olikara, Darrell Williams, and Tom Nelson.

The winner from that race will likely face Ron Johnson in November’s election.

State Treasurer, Attorney General, and Secretary of State candidates will also be on the ballot statewide.

In the Northwoods, Congressman Tom Tiffany has a Republican challenger, David Kunelius. Dick Ausman is running unopposed in the Democrat Primary for the congressional seat.

Rob Swearingen is running again for State Assembly. He’s unopposed in the Republican Primary. Eileen Daniel is running unopposed for the seat in the Democrat Primary.

Vilas County Sheriff Joe Fath is facing Gerard Ritter in the Republican primary. Grant Peterson is challenging Lincoln County Sheriff Ken Schneider.

Neither of the sheriff’s races have Democrat candidates, meaning these races will likely be decided in the August Primary.

You can find a link to learn more about some of the candidates on Vote 411 and see what will be on your ballot on the My Vote Wisconsin website.

The deadline to register to vote by mail or online is July 20th. You can register at your local clerk’s office until August 5th, or you can register at the polls on election day.

The primary is August 9th.