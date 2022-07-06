© 2022 WXPR
Politics & Government

Kevin Nicholson drops out of Wisconsin GOP governor race

WXPR | By Associated Press
Published July 6, 2022 at 7:17 AM CDT
Kevin Nicholson
Nicholson for Wisconsin website

Republican Kevin Nicholson, a business consultant whose campaign for governor in battleground Wisconsin failed to catch on with conservative voters, is dropping out of the race five weeks before the Aug. 9 primary.

Nicholson announced the decision in a statement Tuesday.

He decided to run for governor after Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson decided to seek a third term.

Nicholson has consistently trailed in the polls behind former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and construction business co-owner Tim Michels.

The Republican primary winner will advance to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in a race that’s a national priority for both parties.

Associated Press
