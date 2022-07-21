Voting in Wisconsin’s Primary Election

The Wisconsin Primary election is less than three weeks away.

Wisconsin has open primaries. You don’t have to be registered to a party to vote in its primary.

This means you can choose to vote in either the Democrat, Republican, or any other party’s but only in one of them.

For example, you can’t vote in Democrat Senate Primary and also in the Republican Governor primary.

There is a section at the top of the ballot that allows you to select which party you intend to vote for.

“That does allow you to make that distinction about what part you intend to vote in, and again not traced back to you, but what one you intend to vote in. So, if there ever were a question or if you accidently did cross over, that the voting equipment and the election official would know how you intended to vote in what primary,” said Megan Wolfe, the Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator.

The Primary is August 9th.

Winners from this race will be on the ballot again in November.

Major races include Wisconsin Governor, U.S. Senate and Congressional seats, as well as state senate and assembly seats and county sheriffs.