Gov. Evers makes his case for re-election during campaign stop in Rhinelander

Following Wisconsin’s primary election, Gov. Tony Evers, his running mate Sara Rodriguez and state Attorney General Josh Kaul are campaigning hard around the state for re-election in November.

The three Democrats are running on a platform that includes everything from increasing funding for schools to protecting abortion access and the right to vote.

The trio stopped in Rhinelander Friday as part of their ‘Doing the Right Thing’ tour to make the case for re-election.

“We’ve spent the last four years doing things people in Wisconsin have asked us to do and that I promised,” Evers said. “That’s around fixing our roads, around bringing broadband to the state, funding our school districts and making sure that they’re safe and healthy during the pandemic.”

Evers is running for his second term in the governor’s office.

During his first term, he cut taxes for middle class Wisconsinites by 15 percent. He says he would like to cut taxes even more if granted another term.

Evers also says he is focused on expanding broadband access in rural Wisconsin, repealing Wisconsin’s 1849 ban on abortion and protecting the right to vote.

“As governor, I have had the pleasure of vetoing 128 bills and many of those bills were around voting rights,” he said. “If there’s anything that’s important in our democracy, it’s making sure people have the ability to vote. We should be making it as easy as possible as long as you’re eligible instead of making it as difficult as possible.”

Evers celebrated Robin Vos’s firing of Michael Gableman, the former state supreme court justice who has been investigating the 2020 election for 14 months.

“He should have been fired a long time ago,” Evers said. “The more that it went on, the more it suppresses the vote because people think, ‘oh my gosh, there’s something going on,’ when nothing happened.”

Evers faces Donald Trump-endorsed GOP candidate Tim Michels this November.

The race is expected to be tight. With Wisconsin’s Republican-controlled legislature, the outcome could determine the state’s policies over elections, abortion and education.