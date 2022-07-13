© 2022 WXPR
Election

Evers raises $10.1 million for Wisconsin governor's race

WXPR | By Associated Press
Published July 13, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
tony_evers_1.jpg

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is reporting raising more than $10 million over the first six months of this year as the Democrat prepares to face a tough reelection bid in the battleground state in November.

The campaign for Wisconsin governor is shaping up to be the most expensive in state history.

Outside groups are pouring millions into the race and Republicans vying to win the Aug. 9 primary are also spending furiously.

The top Republican candidates, construction company co-owner Tim Michels and former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, have until Friday to report their fundraising totals.

Evers' campaign on Tuesday reported raising more than $20 million since 2021 and having $7.6 million cash on hand.

