Election

Wisconsin elections commission rejects guidance for clerks

WXPR | By Associated Press
Published July 13, 2022 at 5:50 AM CDT
Voting Ballot Drop off Box
Pamela JG Au
/
Adobe Stock
According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, more than 40% of voters cast their ballots by mail in November 2020, up roughly 5% in the 2016 presidential election.

Wisconsin’s bipartisan elections commission can't agree on what guidance, if any, to give the state’s more than 1,800 local clerks to help them understand how to implement a Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling outlawing absentee ballot drop boxes.

The commission repeatedly deadlocked Tuesday on what to tell clerks about what the decision meant and how to interpret it ahead of the Aug. 9 primary.

Commissioners said they may consider giving guidance later.

The primary will set the field for the Nov. 8 election where Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson are both on the ballot in high-stakes races.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
