Newbold Town Board member pleads not guilty to election fraud accusation

A member of the Newbold Town Board pleads not guilty to an accusation of election fraud.

Electronic court records show 69 year old James Staskiewicz entered the plea this week.

He’s accused of forging signatures on his campaign papers.

A pre-trail conference for Staskiewicz is scheduled for May.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release last month that Staskiewicz was arrested in connection with his effort to run for reelection.

The sheriff’s office says Staskiewicz admitted to having forged signatures.