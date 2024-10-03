Michigan voters reminded to look beyond the presidency

As Michigan voters prepare for the upcoming presidential election, state officials are urging them not to lose sight of vital local races, especially school boards in rural communities.

Down-ballot candidates play a crucial role in shaping the future of education and the overall direction of their communities. Statistics reveal rural Michigan school board elections are usually uncontested, with incumbents winning more than 80% of the time.

Trina Tocco, director of the Michigan Education Justice Coalition, said there are a number of competitive school board elections across the entire state.

"Maybe there's two seats and there might be three people running, or maybe there's a couple of full-term seats and then there's some partial-term seats," Tocco outlined. "Similarly to what we've seen with schoolteachers, which there's a lot of turnover."

Tocco pointed out voters can learn more about candidates by attending forums. A map of forum locations, provided by the Michigan Education Justice Coalition, helps residents find events in their local districts.

Candidate information is also available through Michigan Voter Information Center, which provides sample ballots, and the Michigan chapter of the League of Women Voters which offers voter guides.

Tocco noted her organization has collected candidate questionnaire responses, shedding light on how the hopefuls plan to tackle critical issues, such as how money is allocated within a district.

"We have actually requested all candidates across the state to go to our website and they complete a form," Tocco explained. "They tell us, what do they think about what's important around curriculum, around racial equity in our schools, mental health in our schools."

Tocco encouraged voters to tap into their local networks for insights on candidates. She added the best information sometimes comes from neighbors and fellow voters who know who is running and what they stand for.