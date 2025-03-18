Voters without an ID still have time to get one before the spring election

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles reminds people to make sure they have the ID they need to vote in the spring election April first.

“Most people already have some form of identification they can use for voting purposes, including a driver license or ID,” DMV Administrator Tommy Winkler said.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission notes other forms of identification are valid for voting, such as military or student ID cards.

To see if a card meets the requirements, visit the Wisconsin Elections Commission website.

If you don’t have an ID for voting, contact the Wisconsin DMV to start the process to get one.

Begin online to see a list of the required documents that are needed to present at a DMV Customer Service Center in order to obtain identification to show at the polls: wisconsindmv.gov/idcards.

A process is available to U.S. citizens, free of charge, to obtain a receipt valid to take to the polls for voting if the ID card is not available in time.