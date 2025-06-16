Inactive Wisconsin voters getting notices

The Wisconsin Elections Commission is mailing postcards to more than 200-thousand registered voters who haven’t voted in a while.

The postcards are titled “Official Voter Registration Notice.”

The notices are required to be sent to those who haven’t voted in the last four years.

Those who get one have 30 days to respond and confirm their eligibility to remain an active registered voter.

Voters who do not respond will have their voter record deactivated on July 31.

If you receive a postcard and your name or address has changed, you’ll have to re-register under your new name or address.

Voters can register online up to 20 days before an election at the MyVote Wisconsin website if they have a current Wisconsin driver license (DL) or state ID card

Voters may also register by mail up to 20 days before an election, after that time period they may register at the clerk’s office until the Friday before the election, or at the polling place on Election Day.

If you receive an Official Voter Registration Notice postcard but believe you voted in Wisconsin in the past four years, please contact your local municipal clerk, who is responsible for recording who voted in an election.