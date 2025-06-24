New rule provides guidance for election observers in Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Elections Commission has approved new rules for election observers in the state.

The commission voted 5 to 1 in favor of the package.

It’s meant to offer clarity on things like who can observe elections, says what election observers can do, and creates a more streamlined set of instructions for election observers.

Things spelled out by the rule include how close observers can stand to voters, what documents they can review, and outlines the use of recording devices.

It also details how an observer can be removed if they don’t comply with the rule.

The new rules take effect August 1st.

“Today marks a significant milestone that will ensure election observers, election officials, and voters all have a clear and consistent understanding of the observer process,” said WEC Administrator Meagan Wolfe. “After years of thorough public hearings, advisory committee input, and careful drafting, this rule enshrines standards for election observers that ensure participation in our electoral process.”

Clerks and other election officials will have an opportunity to assess the new provision of code, raise any follow-up questions with the Commission, and begin the process of implementing its requirements before the next election cycle.

The six-member, bipartisan Wisconsin’s Elections Commission will also meet later this year to approve guidance for election officials based on the new observer rule.