Few primaries in the Northwoods for the Spring 2026 Election

The primary for the Wisconsin spring election is a week from today.

The Spring Election is April 7. This is when people will vote in local races like county, town, and school boards. It will also be the election for the Wisconsin Supreme Court seat.

There are very few primaries being held next Tuesday in the Northwoods.

Primaries are only needed if races need to narrow down the number of candidates.

There will be ones in Three Lakes and Lac du Flambeau for town board. Lac du Flambeau and Antigo will have ones for school boards.

You can visit My Vote Wisconsin to see if there’s a primary where you live. That’s also where you can find your polling place, voter registration status, and other important election information.

The primary is Tuesday, February 17th. Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

