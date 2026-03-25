Community questions range from ethics to arts at Rhinelander Mayor Candidate Forum

In-person absentee voting is underway now for the April 7th election.

The election includes races for Wisconsin Supreme Court, county supervisors, and a handful of local races.

Voters in Rhinelander will be selecting their next mayor.

Alderperson Tom Barnett is challenging incumbent Mayor Kris Hanus. The two answered questions recently at a candidate forum hosted by WXPR and WJFW at Nicolet College.

The candidates took questions from the audience ranging from ethics to the arts.

You can listen to the audio of the forum above or watch the forum via WJFW below: