Voters cast ballots in three contested mayoral races in the Northwoods this spring

The cities of Rhinelander, Merrill, and Tomahawk all had contested races on the April 7 ballot.

Rhinelander Mayor results not in yet

In Rhinelander, Incumbent Mayor Kris Hanus is being challenged by Alderperson Tom Barnett. Hanus was first elected Mayor in 2022.

As of 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night, results from Rhinelander’s election were not in. WXPR will update this article.

Tomahawk Mayor and Referendum

In Tomahawk, Mayor Steve Taskay did not seek another term after holding the office since 2016.

Michael “Hob” Habeck will be Tomahawk’s next mayor. He beat Jeffrey Koth 655 to 277.

In a Facebook post, Hob said, “I am deeply honored to be the elected mayor of Tomahawk! Thank you to every voter and supporter who made this possible. This victory belongs to all of us! I am excited to get to work for our community and to serve as a voice for everyone.”

He’ll face a challenge leading the city as it faces a potential budget deficit.

Tomahawk voters were asked if they approved increasing the city’s tax levy to cover day-to-day services.

That referendum failed 511 to 419.

On the city’s website explaining the referendum, the city stated if the referendum didn’t pass, “Facing a budget deficit starting in 2027, difficult decisions will have to be made each year about how to cut services, programs and staffing levels to balance the budget. Decisions about specific cuts would occur at the City Council during annual budget deliberations.”

Merrill Mayor

It appears incumbent Merrill Mayor Steve Hass will remain in office. Hass, who was first elected in 2022, was challenged by former Mayor Derek Woellner.

With 7 of 8 districts reporting as of 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Hass was up 1,255 to 415.

Hass posted to Facebook Tuesday night:

“Thank you, Merrill.

I’m truly grateful for the trust you’ve placed in me today. This city means a lot to me, and it’s been an honor to put in the work for our community as mayor these past few years.

We’ve come a long way, and I’m ready to keep it going. I’ll keep showing up and doing everything I can for this city every day.

Thank you again,

Steve J Hass”

