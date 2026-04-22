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Rep. Rob Swearingen to run for an 8th term in Wisconsin State Assembly

WXPR | By Katie Thoresen
Published April 22, 2026 at 6:07 PM CDT

State Representative Rob Swearingen announced Wednesday that he is running for an eighth two-year term in the Wisconsin State Assembly.

The republican from Rhinelander represents the 34th assembly district which covers Oneida and Vilas Counties.

Swearingen says his focus remains on lowering taxes, expanding broadband access, and strengthening tourism.

“I’m grateful for the continued support I’ve received from people across the district as I seek another term,” Swearingen said in a statement announcing his re-election campaign. “My experience as a small business owner has given me a real understanding of the pressures facing families and employers, from rising costs to skyrocketing property taxes. I remain committed to keeping taxes low, limiting government overreach, and building on the strong economic foundation we’ve worked to create.”

The election for this seat is this November.
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Election WXPR NewsRep. Rob SwearingenWisconsin AssemblyElections 2026
Katie Thoresen
Katie Thoresen is WXPR's News Director/Vice President.
See stories by Katie Thoresen
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