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August Primary 2026 Results

WXPR
Published August 11, 2026 at 7:36 PM CDT

Tuesday, August 11th is the partisan primary in Wisconsin. Voters are selecting party candidates for several races including Governor, Congress, State Legislature, and County Sheriff. Winners will advance to the November Midterm Election.

Polls close at 8:00 p.m.

This page will be updated as results for contested races come in. Results are focused on those within the WXPR listening area which include Oneida, Vilas, Forest, Iron, Price, Lincoln, and Langlade Counties.

All results are unofficial until certified by the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

Check back with WXPR in the coming days for follow-up stories about the election results and, if you haven’t done it already, be sure to sign up for our free email newsletter to keep up with the news in the Northwoods.

U.S. House

Statewide Races

State Legislature

County Races
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Election WXPR Newsprimary electionElections 2026august primaryGovernor7th Congressional DistrictWisconsin PrimaryPartisan Primary
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