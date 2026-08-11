Price and Iron County Sheriff Primary results

There were only a couple of county-level contested races in the Northwoods.

In Price County, Robert Hawn won the Republican primary for County Sheriff, according to unofficial election results.

Hawn has been in law enforcement for over 18 years.

“The biggest challenges facing Price County, in my opinion, is keeping up with the rising costs, while still providing a high level of law enforcement services and being fiscally responsible. One way I believe this can be accomplished is looking for grant opportunities to help off set the costs,” Hawn said in response to a WXPR candidate questionnaire.

Current Price County Sheriff Brian Schmidt announced he will not seek re-election and plans to retire at the end of his term, wrapping up a career of more than 37 years in law enforcement.

Also retiring this year is Iron County Sheriff Paul Samardich after 32 years of service.

Mike Randall won that Republican primary, according to unofficial results. He has more than 24 years of experience in law enforcement.

In response to WXPR’s candidate questionnaire, Randall said recruitment and retention and “effectively using our limited manpower” were the biggest challenges facing Iron County.

“We have seen an influx of seasonal, work-from-home residents, and tourists over that time. We need to use technology and efficient manpower to keep up with calls for service and investigations. I will work closely with the Iron County Board of Supervisors on my budget and any potential increase in staffing. I think with implementing a take-home car program and a satellite office in southern Iron County, we can decrease response time and have our deputies in the right places when they are needed,” said Randall.

Neither county had Democrats running for Sheriff.

Amy Casey won the Republican primary for Price County Coroner.

All results are unofficial until certified by the Wisconsin Elections Commission.