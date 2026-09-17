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Absentee ballots mailed out in Rhinelander

WXPR | By John Burton
Published September 17, 2026 at 7:27 AM CDT
official absentee ballot voting material envelope
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With the November election approaching, those voting absentee may wonder when their ballots will appear.

In Rhinelander, those ballots have been mailed to voters who requested them.

Rhinelander officials say you have several options to return them.

One is to mail them back to your municipal clerk using the self addressed, stamped envelope that came with the ballot.

They do say to make sure you mail it early enough to get back to the clerk in time for election day November third.

You also need to have a witness complete the witness portion of the envelope.

Rhinelander residents can use the city’s absentee ballot drop box located outside Rhinelander City Hall.

You can also hand deliver it to the clerk’s office during business hours.

For information about your ballot, voter registration, polling place, and election deadlines, visit myvote.wi.gov
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Election absentee ballotsvotingvotemail-in votingWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
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