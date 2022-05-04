© 2022 WXPR
Mirror of the Northwoods. Window on the World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Energy & Environment

Report: Wisconsin refinery knew about issues before blast

WXPR | By Associated Press
Published May 4, 2022 at 6:51 AM CDT
Oil futures market
Pixabay

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that officials at the Superior oil refinery knew about equipment issues years before a 2018 explosion, citing hundreds of pages of documents from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

WPR secured nearly 1,300 pages of documents from OSHA that shed new light on what those officials knew in the days leading up to the explosion at the refinery, then owned by Husky Energy Inc., as well as what equipment issues they were aware of years earlier.

They include problems with a critical valve malfunctioning days before the explosion and documented erosion on that key piece of equipment dating back to 2008.

Tags

Energy & Environment WXPR NewsOSHA
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content