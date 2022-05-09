© 2022 WXPR
Mirror of the Northwoods. Window on the World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Energy & Environment

Wisconsin officials issue wildfire warnings across the state

WXPR | By Associated Press
Published May 9, 2022 at 6:32 AM CDT
Wildfire Map
Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

Wisconsin officials have issued wildfire warnings across the state.

The state Department of Natural Resources has listed 52 counties in the “very high risk” category for fires, mostly in northern areas.

Eight counties are listed as “high risk” and all other counties are at “moderate risk.”

Authorities say high winds, dry conditions and low humidity will make it easier for fire to spread.

Officials are asking people to avoid all outdoor burning, including campfires, and to use caution when operating off-road vehicles.

More than 250 wildfires have been reported in Wisconsin this year, covering about 440 acres.

Debris burning is the leading cause of wildfires.

Tags

Energy & Environment WXPR NewsWisconsin DNRwildfireWildfire Season
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content