Wisconsin coalition promotes Line 5 as safest option to move oil and natural gas liquids

A Wisconsin coalition is pushing the Line 5 re-route as the safest and most economical option for transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids across Wisconsin and Michigan.

The Wisconsin Jobs and Energy Coalition stopped in Rhinelander Wednesday as part of its “Safest Way Tour”.

A 2019 federal lawsuit from the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa prompted Enbridge to find a re-route for the 12 miles of Line 5 that go through the Bad River Reservation.

Supporters of Line 5 and its re-route say the cost for propane would rise if the line is shutdown.

State Senator Mary Felzkowski (R-Tomahawk) spoke in support of the pipeline during the Safest Way Tour stop in Rhinelander.

She said many Northwoods residents who depend on LP gas to heat their homes would pay heavily if Line 5 is shut down and the Enbridge has to turn to trucking to move the crude oil and natural gas liquids.

“Number one, you have to risk trucks getting in accidents rolling pollution. We have safety with the pipeline. In addition to that, think of diesel at $5-something a gallon and now that all being trucked,” said Felzkowksi. “Northern Wisconsin is also one of the most aging areas of our state. We have a lot of senior citizens, we have a lot of people on fixed incomes they can’t afford $2.50 a gallon LP gas, not only what it would be if we had to add in trucking costs.”

The re-route does face opposition, mostly out of environmental concerns.

The Sierra Club, who opposes the pipeline, says any spill from the pipeline reroute would risk wildlife, wetlands, and people in the area including Copper Falls State Park and many wild rice beds in the area.

It says Line 5 has spilled more than one million gallons of oil in the past 50 years.

Katie Thoresen / WXPR State Rep. Rob Swearingen speaks in support of the Line 5 relocation project in Rhinelander.

Enbridge argues it can maintain a safe pipeline saying data from the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration confirms that there have been no spills on the Wisconsin portion of the pipeline in the past 15 years.

David LaBorde with Michels, the construction company selected by Enbridge for the relocation project, says safety is priority during construction as well.

“Not only do we want to preserve the land we do the work on, but we want to improve it if all possible,” said LaBorde.

Mark Turner echoed that sentiment. He’s from the Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.

Turner owns Three Rivers Enterprise which deploys minorities and women to construction sites.

“I’m here to back Enbridge today. I’ve done several projects with them. Their safety procedures we go through, I’ve seen every one of them. They’re nothing that could be any safer than what they’re doing,” said Turner.

Supporters of the Line 5 reroute in Wisconsin are also hopeful it would mean hundreds of jobs to the region.

Enbridge is currently seeking permit approval from the state to re-route Line 5 around the Bad River Reservation.

The Wisconsin Jobs and Energy Coalition says the project is estimated to create over 700 jobs and have a $135 million economic impact in the state.

“The Line 5 relocation project is a win-win. It will directly create good paying jobs with family-supporting wages including health and pension plans,” said Adam Kaseno, a Business Agent for the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 139.

Enbridge says it secured the land needed for the re-route. It’s just waiting for the State of Wisconsin to approve the necessary permits.

