Mine exploration discussed in Marathon County

Marathon County leaders heard a presentation on Tuesday from Green Light Metals, the company looking to mine in the Town of Easton, but they also heard from a group that's concerned about the environmental impact the operation could have.

“We’re hoping that this will be an education for the county board members and the Marathon County staff, so that they ask the correct questions to show compliance to the strict codes that our state has for exploration drilling”, said Ron James, who spoke on behalf of the group.

James says he would welcome the chance to sit down with representatives of Green Light Metals.

“It would be great to speak to them, and see how they’re going to comply with this, because this drilling is very, very risky.”

James says the group is most concerned about the environmental impact the mine could have on the area, and if the company will follow the state's strict guidelines.

“We want to make sure that the practices they’re going to use follow the state codes for drilling and exploring”, said James.

Green Light gave a two hour presentation to the committee.

Marathon County has yet to make a decision on Green Light's application for exploratory drilling on the site.