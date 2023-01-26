Water quality a top concern for new DNR Secretary

Water quality came up as a top priority for Wisconsin’s new DNR Secretary, with PFAS concerns in the Oneida County Town of Stella getting a specific mention.

Adam Payne attended his first Natural Resources Board meeting as DNR Secretary Wednesday.

Payne called water quality a big concern, and said they’re working on a playbook for local units of government.

“If they get hit with PFAS, whether it’s the town of Stella or a community that has their own water utility facility, how do they respond, where do they go for resources, what’s available, how can we help. I think that’s going to be so important going forward”, said Payne.

He also talked about getting more young people involved in the profession.

“I know the DNR does some wonderful things in that area but we need to do more to get youth involved, make sure they are mentored. I think hunter safety, hands on training, in the field training is so important. Of course, we have to give all sorts of options, on-line, everything across the board. I think it’s so important”, said Payne.

Payne also hoped to see strong collaboration and teamwork between the Natural Resources board and the DNR, saying they have different roles, but similar goals.