Wisconsin DNR expands PFAS sampling around the Town of Stella

The Wisconsin DNR announced Wednesday that expanded the PFAS sampling effort around the Town of Stella in eastern Oneida County.

PFAS are a group of man-made chemicals used in things like rain gear and firefighting foam. High levels of the chemicals in humans may lead to increased cholesterol levels, fertility issues, or decreased response to vaccinations.

Private wells in the Town of Stella have tested positive for PFAS levels higher than 15,000 parts per trillion.

These are the highest levels found in drinking water in the state.

After the initial well tested positive at these extreme levels last year, the Wisconsin DNR started testing other private wells within a mile radius.

More than 20 wells have tested positive for PFAS levels hundreds of times higher than the State Department of Health guidance of 20 ppt.

The DNR now says it sent more letters on February 20 to 56 year-round residents and two summer camps within 2.5 miles of the intersection of Hwy C and Stella Lake Road.

The agency is offering cost-free sampling for their private wells for PFAS.

The DNR plans to complete sampling for eligible homeowners who respond to this offer in March 2023.

If any wells come back with PFAS levels exceeding the health guidance, the DNR will provide bottled water to the home as it has for other residents affected.

Year-round residents within this area that did not receive a letter or those that have questions can email DNRStellaPFAS@Wisconsin.gov or call 888-626-0605.