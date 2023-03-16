Utility customers asked to clear meters of snow and ice

Natural gas meters can be damaged if they get buried in snow or ice.

Wisconsin Public Service is asking people to check.

WPS crews are finding natural gas meters buried.

Piping and appliance vents should also be cleared out.

The utility says not to use shovels as you get close to the equipment.

Instead, remove snow with your hands or a broom.

Snow or ice can also cause damage if it slides off the roof onto equipment.

If you smell gas, leave the house and call your utility.