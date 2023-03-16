© 2023 WXPR
Energy & Environment

Utility customers asked to clear meters of snow and ice

WXPR | By John Burton
Published March 16, 2023 at 8:10 AM CDT
Gas meters.jpg
Wisconsin Public Service
Gas equipment impacted by snow and ice

Natural gas meters can be damaged if they get buried in snow or ice.

Wisconsin Public Service is asking people to check.

WPS crews are finding natural gas meters buried.

Piping and appliance vents should also be cleared out.

The utility says not to use shovels as you get close to the equipment.

Instead, remove snow with your hands or a broom.

Snow or ice can also cause damage if it slides off the roof onto equipment.

If you smell gas, leave the house and call your utility.

natural gas heating
John Burton
