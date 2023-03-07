Snow build up around gas meters and vents can create problems

Heavy snow and ice can take a toll on your home, and officials are asking residents to clean off their roofs and gas meters to prevent further damage.

Over the weekend, a church in Port Edwards began to smell like gas.

Responding firefighters say it was caused by a pipe fitting broken by heavy snow and ice buildup.

They're using what happened as a word of warning -- urging residents to take a close look around your home.

The weight of a heavy snow can cause a roof to collapse, leak, or other life threatening issues.

"Snow can accumulate around gas meters which can be problematic for intake or exhaust vents on the home which can create gas leaks or buildup of carbon monoxide within the building," said Wausau Fire Department engineer, Nick Gehring.

Gehring goes on to say to avoid using a snow plow near the gas meter and instead use a shovel or broom to clear that space.

As for the roof, experts say if snow drifts start to pile up, it's time to clear off.

For homeowners who think their roof might be leaking or afraid it may not hold up, call a professional to check it out. If the home starts smelling like gas, call 911 immediately.