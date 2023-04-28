Rescued loons returned to the water

Loons across Wisconsin are getting a new lease on life after falling from the sky due to last week's cold temperatures.

Fallouts can happen when the atmosphere is cold which forms ice on the loons wings causing them to fall.

One loon was found in a manure field and had infections in the lungs, eyes, and lost the water-proofing on it's feathers. After a week, it was released back into the waters.

"These are more simple recoveries," said Marge Gibson, founder of REGI. "Without them being brought in for care or captured out of small ponds, they can't survive."

Gibson thanks the public for being careful when they see a bird in distress. REGI says for those that see a bird that looks injured take a photo or video to send to them so they can gauge the condition.