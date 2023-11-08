CWD found in buck from Oneida County deer farm

A buck from an Oneida County deer farm has tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announced the positive test Wednesday. The result was confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa.

The positive result came from a 4-year-old white-tailed buck. The farm has been placed under quarantine, where it will remain while DATCP and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) veterinarians and staff conduct the epidemiological investigation.

CWD is a fatal, neurological disease of deer, elk, and moose caused by an infectious protein called a prion that affects the animal's brain. DATCP regulates deer farms for registration, recordkeeping, disease testing, movement, and permit requirements.

Oneida County as well as neighboring Vilas, Forest, Langlade, and Lincoln counties have baiting and feeding bans already in place because of positive CWD cases.