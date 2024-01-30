Northwoods Land Trust purchases 6 acres to add to Holmboe Conifer Forest in Rhinelander

People often refer to Holmboe Conifer Forest as Rhinelander’s hidden gem.

Tucked behind the Riverview Hall Property along the Pelican River, Holmboe’s now 38 acres is home to old growth forest, lowland swamps, and well-maintained hiking trails.

The original 32 acres are a designated State Natural Area because of its ecological importance.

The Northwoods Land Trust[NWLT] owns the property and recently purchased an adjacent six acres along Holmboe’s western edge.

“It's our only urban preserve. It's only 32 acres in size, but it’s an old growth preserve,” said NWLT Executive Director Ted Anchor. “It's unusual to have old growth within the city limits.”

Anchor says Holmboe is one of the land trust’s most visited properties.

One challenge with this property has been access.

The parking lot to access the hiking trails was part of the adjacent Riverview Hall property.

While those owners have always allowed access, the NWLT was aware that could change.

When the Riverview Hall property went on the market, The Northwoods Land Trust purchased part of that property.

The six-acre expansion includes a small parking area and deeded access to Boyce Drive.

“When we received this property from the Nature Conservancy in 2007, we didn't have a legal access for it. The neighbors have been gracious to allow us to use access to their property. But what this project is, with this purchase really got us, was legal access in perpetuity. We will have the ability to allow the public access forever. It's a big win,” said Anchor.

There’s also a natural vegetative buffer to protect the land from any future redevelopment on adjacent properties.

An additional 100 feet along the Pelican River has also been protected as a part of this project.

The additional acres do not change how people access Holmboe Conifer Forest.

It’s still accessible from Boyce Drive and through the Riverview Hall parking lot to the backside of the building.

