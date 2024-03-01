© 2024 WXPR
Plan would restore wild rice to Spur Lake in Oneida County

WXPR | By John Burton
Published March 1, 2024 at 6:53 AM CST
Wisconsin DNR
Wild Rice

Hopes are to restore wild rice to Spur Lake in Oneida County.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking for public comment on a draft lake management plan.

The primary goal of the plan is to maintain Spur Lake as a shallow, muck-bottomed lake for wildlife, with a special emphasis on re-establishing wild rice.

Plans would include implementing a wild rice pilot study and monitoring wild rice recovery on the lake.

They would also replace culverts and remove beavers to stabilize water levels.

Comments can be submitted to DNR Conservation Biologist Carly Lapin at the Rhinelander DNR office by March 28th.

You can view the draft Lake Management Plan for Spur Lake online at the DNR website.

Just search for ‘Spur Lake Management Plan’.
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
