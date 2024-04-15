Fire danger elevated in Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources asks the public to stay vigilant about burning due to elevated fire danger across the state.

The National Weather Service says elevated fire weather conditions are expected Monday afternoon and early evening due to mild temperatures and low relative humidity.

Elevated fire weather conditions will continue into Tuesday across northern Wisconsin, due to low humidity and increasing east winds.

Saturday alone, the DNR says thirty-five fires burned approximately 300 acres, the single most active wildfire day this year.

On windy, dry days, embers from any fire, especially burn piles and campfires, can easily get out of control and cause a wildfire if not properly extinguished.

Outdoor enthusiasts should also be extra careful with off-road vehicles or equipment that can create a spark and start a fire. With changing weather conditions, fires can quickly get out of control.