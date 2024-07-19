Science Moms work to foster meaningful talks on climate change

So far, states like Wisconsin have largely escaped the worst of the summer heat affecting much of the nation but a group of scientists wants regional residents to pay closer attention to patterns affected by climate change, including weather disasters.

Science Moms bills itself as a nonpartisan group of climate scientists who engage with everyday people, namely other moms, on the need to address the effects of a warming planet.

Tracey Holloway, professor of energy analysis and policy at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a member of the group, said a key point right now is extreme weather events should not be written off as typical.

"A lot of the disasters that we're experiencing wouldn't have occurred if it hadn't been for climate change," Holloway contended. "It doesn't seem quite right to use the term 'natural disaster' anymore."

Science Moms has a new ad campaign in Wisconsin and other states, referring to climate-fueled events as "unnatural" disasters. Engagement efforts like theirs coincide with public polling showing many Americans are worried about this issue, acknowledging climate change is underway. In a Gallup poll, only 55% of respondents said they think it will pose a serious threat in their lifetime.

Holloway pointed out the Wisconsin Initiative on Climate Change Impacts is a good resource for skeptics to turn to, or for those who are curious about what the data said.

"We are getting warmer but the biggest change in our temperatures is coming in the winter," Holloway explained. "Our winters are getting especially warm."

Even when some winters bring a lot of cold and snow, Holloway noted the cold is not as extreme as in past years. As for rain, the Initiative pointed out in Wisconsin, average precipitation has increased by 17%, or about 5 inches, since 1950. The Science Moms group hopes presenting the information will spur more conversation about the effects, and how community members can relay their concerns to decision-makers.

