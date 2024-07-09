Melina Walling
HAYWARD, Wisc. (AP) — A fraught and violent history for centuries disrupted Indigenous people’s lives in the Upper Midwest, barring them from traditional food gathering practices like spearfishing, hunting and harvesting wild rice.
HAYWARD, Wis. (AP) — Members of the Ojibwe and other tribes in the northern Great Lakes region have spearfished walleye for centuries, where the practice is a right enshrined in 19th century treaties, a historic part of their culture and an important part of food sovereignty.