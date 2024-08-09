Volunteers get opportunity to help track aquatic invasive species

Members of the public can help search for aquatic invasive species across the state Saturday, August 10th.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and UW-Madison Division of Extension invite people to help out with ‘Snapshot Day’.

It’s a statewide effort to protect Wisconsin’s waters by monitoring designated sites for invasive plants and animals.

Information collected during the event will provide the DNR with data to help guide management and control activities.

Register online by Friday, Aug. 9, to participate in Snapshot Day and help protect the lakes and rivers in your community.

Volunteers who sign up to participate will meet at a local training site of their choosing on Aug. 10 to learn how to identify invasive species before heading out to monitoring sites with event partners.

All ages are welcome to help search for invasive species, but the event is recommended for ages 8 and up. An adult must accompany all minors.