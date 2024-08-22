New tool to help Wisconsin residents check on water quality

Wisconsin residents have a new tool to check on water quality in their local lakes and rivers.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources this week announced the release of a web-based tool called ‘ Wisconsin Water Explorer’.

It makes scientific data analysis accessible to the public by automating the process of finding and analyzing data.

The tool provides insights into current conditions and trends through graphs, maps and automated reports.

The Wisconsin Water Explorer tool also consolidates several water quality tools into one platform. For example, Citizen Lake Monitoring Network volunteers can now access and share automated annual reports summarizing data from their respective lakes.

Paul Skawinski, statewide educator for the Citizen Lake Monitoring Network, appreciates the Wisconsin Water Explorer tool's ease of use.

"Both volunteers and staff use Wisconsin Water Explorer to quickly generate and download PDF reports and graphs to understand how a lake's water quality has changed over time. It's very easy to print these files or share them with other interested people around the lake,” Skawinski said.

The new tool is available on the Wisconsin Water Explorer webpage.