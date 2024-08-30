The Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest wants to hear what you think about a proposed fee increase

The Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest is considering fee changes at campsites.

The proposed increases come after a recent market analysis.

Karen Katz is the Recreation Program Manager.

“The proposed rates better match the rates at other federal, state, county and private campgrounds. It's been several years since these were increased on the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest,” she said.

Many campsites are currently set at between $15 and $18 - under the proposal they’d go up to $20 to $24. Enrolled tribal members will continue to pay no fees.

The majority of the revenue from fees goes towards improvements, maintenance and operations like weekly garbage and recycling pickups.

Over the next few years, host site improvements are planned for the following campgrounds: Ada Lake Campground, Anvil Lake Campground, Bagley Rapids Campground, Bear Lake Campground, Perch Lake Campground, Richardson Lake Campground and Spectacle Lake Campground.

They’ve already made improvements to host sites at Black Lake Campground, Kentuck Lake Campground, Boot Lake Campground and Namekagon Campground.

The public has until September 30th to send in their comments on the proposal.

Then, the proposal and comments will be reviewed by a Citizen’s Advisory Committee to help ensure the agency is making reasonable and publicly accepted changes.

From there, the Committee will send their recommendation to the Regional Forester for a final decision.