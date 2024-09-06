Tomahawk removing ash trees to deal with invasive emerald ash borer

Emerald ash borer beetles are plaguing trees in the Northwoods. The pests are forcing officials to cut down trees.

According to the Department of Natural Resources, (DNR) Emerald Ash Borers have been detected in every Wisconsin county.

The beetles kill the ash trees by eating under the bark.

If you have an ash tree in your area that has been affected, there is a large chance it has already started working on other trees around it.

The City of Tomahawk was awarded a $25,000 Urban Forestry Grant. The grant has a dollar for dollar match from the DNR.

They plan to use these funds to help with the issue.

The city has already had to cut down 44 trees, with more on the chopping block.

Nick Rosenmeier, Street Leadperson, City of Tomahawk, said, “It started down south, it's moved its way north. Usually by the time you actually have an actual confirmed case of it, it's been here for a while. I've had this discussion with several professionals, so it's a good chance it's been here for five years, if not more.”

The city also plans to replant trees for the ones they cut down, but said the new trees would not be ash.