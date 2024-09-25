Michigan included in landmark EPA climate investment

Michigan's most vulnerable communities are receiving federal funding to fight the devastating effects of climate change. It's part of the $27 billion Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund. This spring, Michigan was awarded $156 million to use as grants, which is the largest initiative of its kind in history. The goal is to strengthen the nation's economic competitiveness and advance energy independence, while at the same time reducing energy costs in historically underserved communities.

Shalanda H. Baker, the University of Michigan's first Vice Provost for Sustainability and Climate Action, pointed out the disparities in communities of color that this funding is poised to address.

"Over half of Black households in America experience energy insecurity, and around 47% of Latinx households experiences energy insecurity. We also know that there are many Native American households that simply lack access to electricity altogether," she said.

The program is expected to create new jobs in clean energy, strongly focusing on building an inclusive workforce in disadvantaged areas. Communities like Southwest Detroit, known for facing environmental challenges, is expected to benefit from the grant.

The funding also boosts the "MI Solar for All" program, which aims to provide affordable solar energy solutions to low-income communities across the state. Baker said these are the places where households are more likely to live in the shadows of fossil fuel production facilities - so they're also more likely to have the health impacts related to living in that environment. She added the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund should help change that.

"This program is really designed to bring more access to clean energy to those communities, and just bring more clean energy on the grid, to overall clean up," she explained.

The program is expected to reduce energy bills by about 20% for eligible Michiganders, and support the state's goal of achieving 100% clean energy by 2040.