Peregrine Falcons lay first egg of the season at the Weston Power Plant

Wisconsin Public Service announced the first peregrine falcon egg of the season has been laid at their nesting box at the Weston Power Plant in Marathon County.

A falcon nicknamed Sheldon and an unbanded female welcomed the egg this past weekend.

The two peregrine parents will take turns incubating the egg over the next few weeks.

If all goes well, the couple’s first chick of the year should hatch in about a month.

Now’s a great time to view the live nest box cameras, as more eggs could arrive at the Weston Power Plant nest box this week.

Peregrine falcons also are caring for six more eggs inside the nest boxes at We Energies’ Oak Creek and Valley power plants. The falcons at the Port Washington Generating Station may lay their first egg in the coming days.

WPS and We Energies began installing peregrine falcon nest boxes on power plants in the early ‘90s.

So far, 453 peregrine falcons have hatched at WPS and We Energies facilities.