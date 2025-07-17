Enbridge accused of paving over sacred site in Michigan for Line 5 project

An environmental coalition said a sacred Indigenous site in Michigan was quietly paved over to support construction of Enbridge’s proposed Line 5 tunnel beneath the Great Lakes.

Oil and Water Don’t Mix, a nonprofit coalition opposing the project, said the Emmet County site was scheduled for additional archaeological surveys because of its historical significance.

Sean McBrearty, campaign coordinator for the coalition, contended Enbridge did not do the right thing, when they did not report the site before any work began.

"Enbridge quietly transferred ownership to Emmet County, in exchange for other land and paid Emmet County to turn it into a parking lot, so that this wouldn't disrupt their oil tunnel scheme," McBrearty explained.

An Enbridge spokesperson said in a statement the 2022 land swap with Emmet County is unrelated to the tunnel project and was intended to improve land access for both parties.

The company also questioned claims the site is sacred and stated it has no plans to use the land for tunnel construction.

The coalition said the incident is part of a long-standing pattern dating back to the 1950s, when the original Line 5 was built without tribal consultation.

Earlier this year, six Michigan tribes withdrew from federal talks on the tunnel project, frustrated by plans to fast-track approval.

McBrearty noted the group is urging Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to step in.

"The Whitmer administration, first of all, has the power to stop this destruction right now," McBrearty argued. "We can't allow a foreign oil company to continue threatening the Great Lakes for the sake of profits that will flow back to Canada."

Opponents of the Line 5 tunnel also question its safety, arguing the proposed design is untested and could pose an explosion risk.

Enbridge defends the project, saying it will make energy transportation safer and more environmentally responsible.

