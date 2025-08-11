The health impacts of tailpipe emissions get a fresh look

A new study says the world could prevent nearly two million deaths by 2040 if policymakers take a more aggressive and effective approach in reducing transportation emissions. A regional health expert also outlines the daily impact in places like Wisconsin.

A group of global researchers has new findings that say if the status quo remains, tailpipe emissions will double the number of premature deaths and asthma cases in children in underdeveloped areas.

Based in the Midwest, Dr. Daniel Trajano, a board member for Health Professionals for a Healthy Climate, said that locally, emissions disrupt daily life for a lot of people.

"[In] other cases, they make you sick enough where you're not breathing well and, you know, 'I've got to take several days of school or work off'," he said. "And that certainly will lead to decreased productivity in the community."

Trajano said air pollution is often associated with large metro areas, but breathing unhealthy fumes from cars and trucks is a problem in smaller towns and cities, too. He pointed to kids forced to take longer school bus rides in rural areas as one example. Other studies have found that pollutants can be even more harmful inside a bus.

Trajano makes renewed calls for more electric school buses, so more kids avoid conditions such as asthma and can focus on learning. As for buying an electric car, Trajano said if it isn't an option right now, it's important to ensure your current car's exhaust system works properly.

"If that air pollution is getting into the car more than it should," he said, "that's just terrible for your health."

He cited elevated risks of heart disease and stroke.

Auto industry analysts have said despite sticker shock for some car buyers, EV prices are coming down as technology improves. The authors behind the global study have said a comprehensive approach is needed to clean up the transportation sector beyond sales. The United States has made electric vehicle gains, but lags behind places such as China and Europe.