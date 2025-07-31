Air Quality Advisory for Wisconsin extended due to wildfire smoke

The air quality advisory in Wisconsin has been extended until noon Friday though it could be extended into the weekend.

The Wisconsin DNR is recommending people limit their time outdoors while there’s poor air quality.

Air quality monitors in the region showed air quality dropped to the purple or very unhealthy level this morning. It’s mostly been in the red or unhealthy level the last two days.

airnow.gov A screenshot of the air quality reading from the Forest County Potawatomi monitor near Crandon.

Canadian wildfire smoke will continue to impact Wisconsin's surface air quality over the next several days.

Conditions are expected to slowly improve beginning Friday; however, Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups to Unhealthy levels will remain possible through the weekend.

The current advisory in effect statewide until noon on Thursday, July 31 has been extended through noon on Friday, Aug. 1.

Conditions will be reevaluated on a day-to-day basis through the weekend, including updates to the forecast and any associated air quality advisories.

People with heart or lung disease, older adults and children should consider making outdoor activities shorter and less intense and reducing heavy exertion. Consider rescheduling or moving events indoors.

Protect Yourself From Wildfire Smoke

Air quality advisories are expected to continue through the summer as wildfires continue to occur. The DNR asks the public to stay vigilant as advisories are issued.