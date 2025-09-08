© 2025 WXPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Manure spill apparently caused fish kill in Taylor County

WXPR | By John Burton
Published September 8, 2025 at 6:57 AM CDT
Wisconsin DNR

A manure spill apparently killed some fish in a creek in Taylor County.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says the spill impacted Trappers Creek, a tributary to the Black River, with dead fish observed in the creek.

The spill happened last week, and department staff continue to monitor the situation.

Word of the spill came into the DNR on Friday, through the DNR’s Violation Hotline.

The department is working with Taylor County Land Conservation Department and a local farmer to determine what caused the spill.
The extent of the impact is still being evaluated, and possibilities for cleanup or mitigation are being assessed.

Information on manure spills and manure spill prevention is available on the DNR's manure spills webpage.
Tags
Energy & Environment Wisconsin DNRDNRfarmfarmsWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
See stories by John Burton
Up North Updates
* indicates required
Related Content