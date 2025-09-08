Manure spill apparently caused fish kill in Taylor County

A manure spill apparently killed some fish in a creek in Taylor County.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says the spill impacted Trappers Creek, a tributary to the Black River, with dead fish observed in the creek.

The spill happened last week, and department staff continue to monitor the situation.

Word of the spill came into the DNR on Friday, through the DNR’s Violation Hotline.

The department is working with Taylor County Land Conservation Department and a local farmer to determine what caused the spill.

The extent of the impact is still being evaluated, and possibilities for cleanup or mitigation are being assessed.

Information on manure spills and manure spill prevention is available on the DNR's manure spills webpage.