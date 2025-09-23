Challenges regulating PFAS due to mixed federal messages

Added challenges seen in addressing forever chemicals.

Studies show the next generation of pesticides contain PFAS, otherwise known as forever chemicals.

Nathan Donley, environmental health science director with the Center for Biological Diversity, noted that industrial groups support using the pesticides. But he says small farmers have concerns.

"Although they want to be able to spray things to kill pests in their field, they also don’t want to contaminate the water their family is drinking," said Donley. "They’re worried about some of these issues and wanting to see more safe pesticides approved."

But the approval of safe pesticides seems unlikely under the Trump administration. The Environmental Protection Agency has approved the use of four pesticides containing PFAS.

Though Donley notes states have the final say on allowing use of these pesticides, he notes some state-level Departments of Agriculture don't always have human health impacts in mind. He said he hopes states take a harder look at these chemicals to understand how they impact human health.

There are mixed messages about PFAS coming from the Trump Administration. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has spoken about tackling them as part of the "Make America Healthy Again" plan.

But the EPA has been quick to amend or remove regulations concerning these chemicals. Donley said establishing a standard definition of PFAS would improve how these chemicals are regulated.

"We’re seeing vastly different definitions being used," said Donley, "and, unfortunately, in the regulatory context in the U.S. we’re using a definition of PFAS that was outdated 15 years ago."

Using PFAS in rural areas could lead to water contamination, Donley added.

Donley said, given the nation’s history with harmful pesticides like DDT, which is still impacting the environment, we should know better.

"We’ve been here before," said Donley. "We know what happens when we release highly persistent pesticides into the environment, we saddle future generations with the burden of cleaning up those highly persistent chemicals and the health harms that come from that."

This story is based on original reporting by Lisa Held for Civil Eats.