Xcel customers continue to push back against WI rate hikes

Wisconsinites continue to speak out about how proposed utility rate hikes over the next two years would personally impact them.

Alliant Energy, Xcel Energy, and Madison Gas and Electric filed applications with the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin to increase their electric rates in 2026 and 2027, citing a need for infrastructure upgrades.

Xcel customers like 60-year-old Thomas Burhans of Superior have already been grappling with how to keep up with rising costs.

Burhans, who is disabled and lives on a fixed income, said his energy was already shut off earlier this year after he fell behind on payments.

'It may be only $16 or $18 dollars, but that money could be spent for a medication that I need, for groceries," said Burhans. "In many other better ways than my electricity going up. It goes up every year."

Xcel Energy electric rates would increase by more than 11% next year and by about 7% in 2027. Both Alliant Energy and Madison Gas and Electric have reached settlement agreements with advocates to decrease their rate hikes.

Xcel Energy says it doesn't anticipate reaching a settlement.

Burhans voiced strong frustration about the disparities between Xcel Energy executives' compensation and the financial struggles of ordinary Wisconsin residents.

In 2024, Xcel Energy CEO Bob Frenzel made $12.7 million dollars, according to salary.com

"I could live off one hour's work, very comfortably, for a month, and have money to burn," said Burhans. "And that's what is so infuriating, is that they have no idea what it's like for the common people in Wisconsin."

Public Service Commission hearings for Xcel Energy took place earlier this month. PSC says it will make a decision on all three utility rate cases later this year.