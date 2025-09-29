Warm temperature slow and extend fall colors

The combination of temperature changes and fewer hours of light are the biggest influences on the changing color of leaves.

It’s why the yellows, browns, oranges, and reds come around the same time each year.

“The trees start to shut down in September and basically there's a penalty if you hold your leaves through the winter,” said Wisconsin DNR Forest Ecologist and Silviculturist Brad Hutnik. “What they're doing is they're basically not giving any more resources to the leaves, because they're going to be a liability at some point.”

Hutnik explains growing conditions leading into the fall can impact the timing of colors.

Drought conditions will stress trees out causing them to turn earlier and fall quicker, which is less of a concern this year.

Right now, the above average temperatures will likely cause the colors to change slower and stick around longer, especially is the frost holds off.

“You'd like to think it moves in this very even pattern all the way down the state, but because temperatures are different in different places. Some places are wetter or drier than others.

It's not really as even as it makes it look like,” said Hutnik. “We think of like something descending down the state, it's more like it's skipping around on the way down the state.”

Conifers in the fall

In the Northwoods, tamaracks is one of the few conifers that turn color this time of year. The needles become a smoky gold color.

People may also notice white pine needles turn brown and fall to the ground this time of year.

“They don't necessarily, every year, lose their needles, but basically, needles live for about two years in white pine. After that second year, they jettison them, they turn yellow, and then they're falling down,” said Hutnik. “Conifers don't technically have it. But if you wanted to be a nitpick, you could say, yeah, there is a little bit of fall color mixed into white pine.”

Climate Central

Fall colors and climate change

Climate change is expected to have some impacts on fall colors, mostly in the vibrancy or timing of the colors. Leaves tend to be more vibrant in years with warm days and cold nights.

“Whether we have climate change or not, we see a lot of variability in whether things are dry or wet, or warm or cold, or things like that,” said Hutnik.

Hutnik believes potential future impacts will be less on variability from year to year (which we already see), but more on which species of trees will adapt to warmer climate conditions.

“Overall species in northern Wisconsin, climate change will impact their habitat, but I don't know that we're slated to lose any unless you're like a boreal tree species, so think of species at the far at the southern end of their range. Those species are going to have a hard time, but a lot of times those are conifers,” said Hutnik. “I expect it will probably impact the timing of fall colors, but I don't think it will get rid of fall colors.”

Where to see the fall colors in the Northwoods

Travel Wisconsin has a fall color map that’s regularly updated to show how far along leaves are. It also gives suggestions of where to view the colors.

Pretty much anywhere in the area will give you a show during peak colors, but here are some suggestions of good viewing spots:

Timms Hill

Timms Hill County Park in Price County has a lookout tower with stairs you can climb up to get a 360 view of the fall colors.

It’s the highest point in the state of Wisconsin.

W3206 County Road RR - Ogema, WI 54459

Nicolet Wolf River Scenic Byway

This scenic byway runs 145 miles through Forest, Langlade, Oneida and Vilas. You can take in the fall colors from the car and road or stop off at any of the many trails along the route.

Heart of Vilas County Trails

You can take in the fall colors from your bike. The Heart of Vilas County Country Trail System covers more than 52 miles of paved trails.

Ice Age Trail

The Ice Age Trail is a National Scenic Trail that runs the length of Wisconsin. Locally, you can find segments throughout Lincoln and Langlade counties.

From the water

Boating is a great way to view the fall colors and there’s no shortage of lakes and rivers to explore in the Northwoods.

The Turtle Flambeau Flowage in Iron County has multiple boat landings and dozens of campsites to explore.

You can check other great spots featured in WXPR’s Explore Up North series.