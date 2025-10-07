More wells in Oneida County are testing positive for PFAS

The Wisconsin DNR is working through expanded testing of PFAS in private wells in Oneida County.

As WXPR reported Friday, the DNR sent letters to current and former Rhinelander Papermill owners naming them as responsible parties in the PFAS contamination in the Town of Stella.

The DNR has found the highest concentrations of contamination are found in wells near agricultural fields where sludge has been spread.

Because of the contamination there, the DNR has started testing other sites in Oneida County that have similar land use. It announced the expanded testing in July.

“If you are part of this expanded sampling effort, you will receive a letter from the department. I've got plenty of calls from folks that would like their well sampled. We have a very low amount of funding that's available, and so we're just doing a targeted number of samples,” Mark Pauli told people at a PFAS information meeting in Stella last week. Pauli is the DNR drinking water and groundwater supervisor from northern Wisconsin.

The testing is being done in Pelican, Crescent, Pine Lake, Newbold, Sugar Camp, and other parts of Stella.

According to the DNR, 250 private-well owners have been offered free PFAS testing. 34 well-owners have taken up the offer and gotten their results back.

PFAS has been detected in 16 wells. Seven of them exceeded DHS recommendations.

Here is a summary by town of the sampling as of October 2, 2025:

Town of Crescent – 19 well results



5 Exceed DHS recommendations

7 PFAS detected below DHS recommendations

7 No PFAS detected

Town of Newbold – 10 well results



1 Exceeds DHS recommendations

2 PFAS detected below DHS recommendations

7 No PFAS detected



Town of Pelican – 4 well results



4 No PFAS detected



Town of Pine Lake – 1 well result



1 Exceeds DHS recommendations

PFAS are groups of man-made chemicals linked to health effects like increased cholesterol levels, increased risk of some cancers, and decreased immune response to vaccines.

The DHS health advisory level for PFAS in drinking water is 4 ppt for PFOS and PFOA.

The DNR is hoping to test between 400 and 450 wells as part of this effort. Letters are being sent out in batches of 50 to avoid overwhelming the labs.

Pauli said the DNR intends to post results to the Town of Stella/Oneida County website.

WXPR will continue to update as more results and information comes in.