Wisconsin DNR seeks public comments on North Central Forest master plan draft

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is looking for public input on its draft regional master plan for the North Central Forest.

The North Central Forest encompasses 9,500 square miles in northern Wisconsin. It includes all or portions of the 20 counties including Forest, Iron, Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Price and Vilas counties.

The master plan draft outlines proposed future resource management and public use and development of DNR-managed properties with the forest.

Those properties include fishery areas, a state forest, state natural areas, a state park, a state recreation area, wildlife areas, state and national trails and various smaller parcels.

Some of the proposal in the draft plan include adding mileage to the Wolf River State Trail in Forest County and expanding the quiet area within the Turtle Flambeau Scenic Waters Area in Iron County.

People are encouraged to submit comments using an online public input form found on DNR’s North Central Forest Regional Master Plan webpage.

Comments may also be made by downloading a hard copy form to be sent via U.S. Mail or email. Submit written comments by Dec. 7 to:

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

C/O Erin Rieser, DNR Property Planning Section Manager

101 S. Webster St.

PO Box 7921 Madison, WI 53707

ErinE.Rieser@wisconsin.gov or 608-400-6171

There are two meetings coming up in November in Rhinelander and Park Falls.

Public Meeting #1

What: In-person North Central Forest Regional Master Plan Public Meeting – Rhinelander

When: Monday, Nov. 3, 2025, 5-7:30 p.m.

Where: Nicolet College, Northwoods Center Conference Room (#207)

5350 College Drive Rhinelander, WI 54501

Public Meeting #2

What: In-person North Central Forest Regional Master Plan Public Meeting – Park Falls

When: Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, 5-7:30 p.m.

Where: Park Falls Public Library

Third Floor Auditorium

121 4th Avenue North Park Falls, WI 54552

